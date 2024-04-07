Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,244 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $131.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

