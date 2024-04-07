Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9,270.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 978,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $91,828,000 after buying an additional 968,425 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

