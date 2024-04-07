Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $204.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.21 and a 200-day moving average of $189.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

