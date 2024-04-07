Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.