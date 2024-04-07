Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $187.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

