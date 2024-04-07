Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 447.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,904,000 after buying an additional 116,615 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MAR opened at $253.93 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $256.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

