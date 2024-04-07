Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

IWY stock opened at $194.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.02. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $136.24 and a 12-month high of $197.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

