Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Atb Cap Markets lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $168.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

