Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,220 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,907,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after purchasing an additional 837,166 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 558,869 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 448,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%.

In other news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

