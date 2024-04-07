Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,847 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Eaton by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $340,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.40.

Eaton Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ETN opened at $330.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $331.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

