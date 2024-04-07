Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,664 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,239,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,719,000 after buying an additional 1,937,858 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $62.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.