Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 474 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Tenable worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 5.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TENB. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,653. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $9,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,024.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,383 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,143. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

