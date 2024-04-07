Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,846 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $242.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.97. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

