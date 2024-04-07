Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Free Report) by 156.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,030 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance

BATS:LQDW opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.4719 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th.

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares.

