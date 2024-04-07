Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 404.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,124 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ARES opened at $134.16 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 45,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $6,074,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 872,206 shares of company stock valued at $116,269,037. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

