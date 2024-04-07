Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,065 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,799,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $269.01 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.14 and its 200 day moving average is $287.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.