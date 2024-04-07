Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,341,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,822 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,617 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,119 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

