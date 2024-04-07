Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 412 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.