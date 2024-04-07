Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 49,524 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,524 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.