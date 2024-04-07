Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

PFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.64.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

