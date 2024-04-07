Progressive Investment Management Corp Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 2.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $543.01 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $548.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

