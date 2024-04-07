Progressive Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for 2.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MSCI by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after buying an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in MSCI by 9.5% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $542.39 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.42. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

