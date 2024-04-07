Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 2.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $415.18 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.59 and a twelve month high of $454.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $428.10 and its 200-day moving average is $412.26.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.