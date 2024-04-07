Progressive Investment Management Corp Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 2,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Veralto Stock Performance

Veralto stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.62.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

