Progressive Investment Management Corp Purchases New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

