Progressive Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Progressive Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 3.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

SPGI stock opened at $431.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.98 and a 200-day moving average of $412.46. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.46 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

