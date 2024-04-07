Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 114 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,412 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.3% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $875,592,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $485.12 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $556.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.75. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

