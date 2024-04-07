Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Progressive Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Booking makes up 2.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Booking by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,601.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,593.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,338.11.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

