Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 162 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,866,000 after buying an additional 90,581 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 80,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,147,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 143,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,262,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $317.58 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.02 and its 200 day moving average is $269.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

