Progressive Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $301.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 913,175 shares of company stock worth $262,199,146. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

