Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

PRU stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $118.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

