PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $127.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.61. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $121.07.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.