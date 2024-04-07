QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Sells $38,445.96 in Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $38,445.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at $686,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

QuickLogic Trading Down 3.6 %

QUIK stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QUIK. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 76,352 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

