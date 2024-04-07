R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Lowered to $15.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Guggenheim from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCM. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

