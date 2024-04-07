Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Position Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,884,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $171.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.98 and a 200-day moving average of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

