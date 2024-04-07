Raymond James & Associates Acquires 10,853 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of ITT worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ITT by 63.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 81.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.31. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

