Raymond James & Associates Acquires 11,475 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $180.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.81. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.