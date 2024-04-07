Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,351 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Iridium Communications worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,062,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 486,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 193.85 and a beta of 0.85. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

