Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.00% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $75.74 and a 12-month high of $107.42. The firm has a market cap of $923.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

