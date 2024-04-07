Raymond James & Associates Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of Group 1 Automotive worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $276.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $310.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.41%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

