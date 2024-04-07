Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,766 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.86% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPEI stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $18.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.