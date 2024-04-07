Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 311.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,524 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.29% of DigitalBridge Group worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DBRG opened at $18.42 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

