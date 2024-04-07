Raymond James & Associates Sells 96,409 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

About Woodside Energy Group

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

