Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Royal Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.40. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

