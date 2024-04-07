Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,693,000 after buying an additional 467,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

CMS stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

