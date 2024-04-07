Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,106,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $9.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

