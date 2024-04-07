Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after buying an additional 142,632,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,946,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after buying an additional 227,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after buying an additional 209,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

