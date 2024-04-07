Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740,961 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,520,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 456,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

FSK stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.