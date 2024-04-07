Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

