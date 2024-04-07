Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

